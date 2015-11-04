School Security and Standard Task Force Hearings

SPRINGFIELD- The School Security and Standards Task Force will be holding a series of public hearings for community members to share their input on school safety issues. Public feedback will help guide discussion to the General Assembly, the Governor, and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE).

The Public Act 98-695 created a force within the ISBE which provided a safer learning environment for children of Illinois. The Public Act 98-695 will extend their deadline for recommendations for changes in the law to January 1, 2016.

Public hearings will take place November 10 at 6:00 PM in Lisle, November 12 at 6:00 PM in Springfield, and December 2 at 6:00 PM in Carterville.

For more information on the hearings and task force visit schoolsafety@isbe.net and www.isbe.net/SSSTF/default.htm.