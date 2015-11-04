You're Invited to Help Millikin University Break Ground on It's New Commons

DECATUR – Millikin University will shortly begin work on the new University Commons.

The University will kick off the commons construction on Friday, November 6 at 10:30 in the morning. It’s a thank you for the generous support of Transform MU, which provided this new facility.

It will be in the Staley Library. No reservation is necessary.

Millikin in an independent 4 year, privately funded university, with approximately 2200 students.