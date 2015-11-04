Polling Places To Consolidate In Macon County

Decatur – Voters will see a few changes when they go to the polls for the March 15th primary.

Larger counties, with populations over 100,000, will offer same day registration right at polling sites. But the increased training and equipment means Macon County will consolidate some polling locations to save money.

The changes include:

Decatur 23 which voted at St. John’s Lutheran Church will now vote at Main Street Church of God along with Decatur 20.

Hickory Point 3 which voted at First Congregational Church will now vote at St. John’s Lutheran along with Decatur 25.

Hickory Point 7 which voted a Crestview Christian Church will now vote at Holy Cross Lutheran Church along with Hickory Point 4 and 9.

Decatur 11 which voted at Batson’s Garage will vote at Scovill Club House along with Decatur 12.

The elimination of Batson’s ends a long time tradition of voting at the neighborhood garage. Voters impacted by the changes will be notified by mail and will receive a new voting card. Other changes are possible.