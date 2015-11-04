You don't have to go far to find a "best value" college in Illinois.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS – Six colleges and universities here in Central Illinois made it to the top 30 list of the "Best Value" colleges in Illinois, according to BestValueSchool.com

Topping the list is the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana. Eastern Illinois University came in at number four. Illinois College in Jacksonville is number six on the list.

Number 17 is Lincoln Christian University, Number 21 is The University of Illinois - Springfield. And Millikin University in Decatur is number 29 on the list.

The rankings are based on acceptance and graduation rates, cost of education at each school and the 20-year return on investment for graduates.