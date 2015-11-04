LLCC honoring Veterans with 20th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

SPRINGFIELD – Lincoln Land Community College will be holding its 20th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 11.

The American Legion Post 759 Color Guard will post the colors and LLCC staff members Doris Williams will sing the national anthem. This program will also include LLCC Trustee Jerry Wesley serving as the master of ceremonies.

LLCC student Staff Sergeant Kegan Sullivan, of the U.S. Air Force, will be providing remarks. Further entertainment includes the LLCC Choir singing “America the Beautiful” and LLCC student Bobby Herpel playing taps.

This ceremony is being sponsored by the LLCC Student Life Office and honors all veterans, including LLCC faculty, staff and students who served in the armed forces.

The reception begins at 1 PM, followed by the ceremony at 1:30 PM. All events will take place in the A. Lincoln Commons on the Springfield campus, located at 5250 Shepherd Road.

The public is invited to attend.