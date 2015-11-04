Champaign Public Library Receives 4-Star Award

CHAMPAIGN – Library Journal has recognized the Champaign Public Library on its latest list of America’s “star libraries.”

Library Journal is a trade publication for librarians, founded in 1876 by Melvil Dewey, inventor of the Dewey Decimal System.

Library officials say Champaign was among 261 public libraries in 2015 ratings to earn “star library” status. The Champaign Public Library earned a 4-star rating. This places it among the top 3% of public libraries nationwide. The Champaign library has had this designation for seven years since the program launched in 2008.

More than 7,600 libraries under consideration are divided into nine budget categories. The highest-scoring libraries in each category were awarded a 3 to 5 star rating.

LJ Index of Public Library Service is the name of the rating system. It recognizes public libraries that lead in community engagement. The scores for 2015 were based on fiscal year 2013 per-capita numbers, including items checked out, library visits, program attendance and public Internet use.

Additional information about the 2015 star ratings are available on the Library Journal website here.