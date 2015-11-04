167,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled

NEBRASKA -- A Nebraska meat supplier is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of ground beef due to possible E. coli contamination.

The USDA says the recalled meat was processed by All American Meats in Omaha and shipped nationwide.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 30 when a sample tested positive for the bacteria. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness connected with the recall.

Beef with the following labels should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase:

80-lb. (approximate weight) boxes of “Ground Beef 80% Lean 20% Fat (Fine Grind)” with Sell By Date 11-03-2015 and case code 62100.

80-lb. (approximate weight) boxes of “Ground Beef 73% Lean 27% Fat (Fine Grind)” with Sell By Date 11-03-2015 and case code 60100.

60-lb. (approximate weight) boxes of “Ground Beef Round 85% Lean 15% Fat (Fine Grind)” with Sell By Date 11-03-2015 and case code 68560.

60-lb. (approximate weight) boxes of “Ground Beef Chuck 81% Lean 19% Fat (Fine Grind)” with Sell By Date 11-03-2015 and case code 68160.

60-lb. (approximate weight) boxes of “Ground Beef Chuck 81% Lean 19% Fat (Fine Grind)” with Sell By Date 11-03-2015 and case code 63130.

80-lb. (approximate weight) boxes of “Ground Beef Chuck 81% Lean 19% Fat (Fine Grind)” with Sell By Date 11-03-2015 and case code 63100.

E.coli is potentially deadly — especially to children under 5 and senior citizens — and causes dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps within two to eight days of exposure to the organism.