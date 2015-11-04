Examining the Issue of Human Trafficking

SPRINGFIELD – A survivor of sex trafficking and its dangers shared her story at the University of Illinois at Springfield the evening of Wednesday, November 4.

For 12 years, Patricia McKnight endured abuse from her step-father that ranged from verbal to sexual. She, along with Grounds of Grace Director Dana Pfieffer, spoke to college students on the dangers of human trafficking that occur right here in this region.

Director Pfieffer said, "It's not just sexual. It’s not just labor. It can be a combination of all those things, so it’s not your typical sex trade sex trafficking that we're dealing with here in this central location."

It’s an issue that plagues 1 in 3 children in American according to survivor Patricia who said, "It doesn’t hit any specific age it doesn’t hit any gender no geographic, no economical boundaries there's nothing that stops this."

Patricia is seeking to change the laws associated with human trafficking and is doing so through a petition.

