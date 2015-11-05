DMH Cancer Care Institute hosting "Shine a Light" event

DECATUR - Decatur Memorial Hospital Cancer Care Institute officials say they will host a "Shine a Light" event on November 5.

This event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at 210 West McKinley Avenue, and will feature guest speakers DMH Pulmonologist J. Steven Arnold, M.D., and DMH Cardiothoracic Surgeon Marvin Derrick, M.D. Officials say "Shine a Light" events are designed to bring support, hope, and inspiration to those affected by lung cancer throughout the country.

The St. Paul's Lutheran Church Choir will be at the event to provide entertainment, and a lighting ceremony will be held to honor lung cancer survivors and loved ones. For more information about this event, call (217) 876-4750.