Molina Healthcare inviting public to attend free health fair

DECATUR - Molina Healthcare officials say they are inviting central Illinois citizens to attend a free community health fair on November 6.

The fair will be held at 859 North Jasper Street from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to receive health and wellness information, diabetes checks, dental screenings, healthy snacks while supplies last, and be entered into raffle drawings.

This event is free and open to the public, and is co-sponsored by Anne Waters Head Start, Baby Talk, Heritage Health, SAIL, Central Counties, Homework Hangout, and Decatur Community Partnership.

For more information about Molina Healthcare, visit http://www.molinahealthcare.com.