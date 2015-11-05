HSHS St. Mary's Hospital hosting AARP-sponsored driver safety program

DECATUR - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital has announced it will host an AARP-sponsored driver safety program on November 9.

This program, scheduled to last from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the hospital, will be offered as a refresher course for motorists ages 50 and older. Officials say this program will help participants maintain and develop new driving skills.

Those who successfully complete this course could qualify for discounts on their auto insurance. The cost to attend is $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members, and lunch is provided. For more information, or to register, call (217) 464-2046.