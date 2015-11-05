Local chefs battle in 4th annual "Kitchen Warriors"

DECATUR - Central Illinois citizens are invited to watch five local chefs battle against one another in the fourth annual "Kitchen Warriors" culinary competition on November 5.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Richland Community College. Competitors will prepare their best recipes, with attendees choosing the winner.

Tickets for this event cost $30 per person. Additionally, a cash bar will be available. For more information, or to purchase tickets, call (217) 875-7211, ext. 537.