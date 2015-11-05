Students to receive credit for good College Board AP Exam scores

SPRINGFIELD - Under legislation signed into law by Governor Bruce Rauner earlier this year, public colleges and community colleges in Illinois will begin awarding college credit to students who submit scores of three or higher on their College Board AP Exams.

The new law is set to take effect for the 2016-2017 school year, but Illinois State Board of Education officials say Northern Illinois University has already started retroactively awarding credit for scores received after January 1, 2015. As a result of this decision, more than 900 credit hours will be awarded to 168 NIU students.

NIU officials say students who participate in more rigorous AP classes have higher retention and graduation rates than students who don't. According to Illinois Superintendent of Education Tony Smith, Ph.D, students who receive the additional credit will already be on their way to obtaining their degrees.