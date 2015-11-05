Families invited to "Make a Rag Doll" workshop

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is inviting families to attend a "Make a Rag Doll" workshop on November 15.

The workshop begins at 2:00 p.m. at the Rock Springs Nature Center. Attendees will learn the history of rag dolls, and how they helped children learn sewing skills at an early age.

This event is free and open to the public, and all materials will be provided. However, you must register online by November 13. For more information, visit http://maconcountyconservation.org/.