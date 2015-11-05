Champaign Kindergarten registration dates announced for 2016-2017 school year

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign Unit 4 School District officials have announced Kindergarten registration dates for the 2016-2017 school year.

Officials say families will be able to register their children from January 4, 2016 through March 31, 2016. In order to register, parents will need to provide a birth certificate and proof of residency. Additionally, students must turn five years old on or before September 1.

Families will also be able to visit any of the district's elementary schools on Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m. during February, and Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. during March. Those who wish to visit an elementary school, but cannot due to scheduling conflicts may call (217) 351-3800 to set up an individual visiting time.

For more information, visit http://choice.champaignschools.org/.