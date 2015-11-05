Special Event for Veteran's at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

Springfield- Veterans can get into the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum for free next Wednesday. That is Veteran's Day.

The museum is honoring our nation's vets with the free admission and a special exhibit. On display will be portraits of fallen soldiers from Illinois on a screen in the museum's main plaza. The "portrait of a soldier" exhibit features 287 hand-drawn portraits.

There will also be quotes about the military from the nation's 16th president. You do need to show your military ID and will also get a discount on items in the gift store.