Gov Rauner recognizes top Illinois College Students at Old State Capitol

They embody the spirit of Abraham Lincoln by not only achieving top grades, but by engaging in civic activities. Today Governor Bruce Rauner recognized this year's top seniors at colleges and universities across the state honored by the Lincoln Academy of Illinois. “The young men and women receiving this recognition today embody the spirit of President Lincoln through their hard work and dedication to their schools and communities” said Governor Rauner.

Besides today's ceremony, the Academy will recognize the students during the annual Student Laureate Convocation at 11 a.m. this Saturday, also at the Old State Capitol in Springfield. The Abe Lincoln Civic Engagement awards recognize the students for excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities. The awards go to seniors from each of the state's four-year, degree-granting colleges and universities, and one student from the community colleges in Illinois. On Saturday, each student will receive a $1,000 educational grant, a medallion and a certificate of achievement. This is the 41st year Lincoln Academy has celebrated students’ excellence in Illinois.



Illinois' Lincoln Academy was established over a half century ago. For a full list of students being honored, visit http://www3.illinois.gov/PressReleases/ShowPressRelease.cfm?SubjectID=2&RecNum=13397