Former U of I student, 3 others facing conspiracy charges

OHIO - According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, four individuals, including a former University of Illinois student, are facing conspiracy charges in connection with a case allegedly involving a member of Al-Qaeda.

Justice Department officials say former University of Illinois student Ibrahim Mohammad, 36, Yahya Mohammad, 37, Asif Salim, 35, and Sultane Salim, 40, each face one count of conspiracy to provide and conceal material support and resources to terrorists, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, and one count of providing material support and resources to terrorists. Yahya Mohammad and Ibrahim Mohammad also face an additional charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Ibrahim Mohammad attended the University of Illinois from 2001 through 2005. After leaving the university, Mohammad moved to Toledo, Ohio, married a U.S. Citizen, and became a lawful permanent resident of the United States of America in 2007.

The charges allege that the four men conspired to travel to Yemen to give thousands of dollars to Anwar Al-Awlaki, who was allegedly a member of Al-Qaeda. According to U.S. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Carlin, the National Security Division will continue to pursue individuals "who seek to provide material support to terrorists."

This case is being investigated by the FBI. We will provide updates as they become available.