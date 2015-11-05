Suspicious activity at local middle school reported to authorities

BLUE MOUND - Meridian Middle School officials say they have contacted the Macon County Sheriff's Department and Blue Mound Police Department regarding suspicious activity that was reported on November 3.

According to a news release on the school's website, a student reported that a man in a white-colored mini-van had allegedly asked her if she wanted a ride while she was walking back to the school after a practice. Additionally, reports were made by Middle School and Elementary School Physical Education classes about suspicious activity during the school day involving a white-colored van and green-colored Pontiac Grand Am-style vehicle.

Officials say the incidents have been reported to local authorities, who say they will be monitoring activity around the campus. Students were also reminded to avoid talking with strangers, and to quickly report any suspicious behavior.

For more information, or if you have any questions, call (217) 692-2147.