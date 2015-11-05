Ferguson Listed as "Probable" for Purdue Game

CHAMPAIGN -- Thursday night's Fighting Illini injury report finally brought some good news for the football team.

Senior runningback Josh Ferguson, who had missed the last three games with a shoulder sprain, was listed as "probable" for Saturday's game against Purdue.

Ferguson had 331 rushing yards to go with 11 catches for 74 receiving yards in Illinois' first 4 games. He left early in a game against Nebraska with the injury.

Since, the team has averaged just 73.7 rushing yards in three straight losses, and dropped into last in the Big Ten with 114.6 per game overall. That number ranks 116th nationally.