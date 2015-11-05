State Farm Center Renovations on Track for Home Opener

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois senior associate athletic director Warren Hood gave the media a tour of the State Farm Center Thursday. The new look facility is almost ready for the December 2nd home opener against Notre Dame.

"We're still doing some electrical work...putting in speakers throughout the building, light fixtures, that type of work", Hood said. "We're also putting down carpet, and finishing up some paint."

The full renovation isn't expected to be complete until after the 2015-2016 season. There are several noticeable changes, like a bigger student section that Hood says will enhance the game day environment.

"It's going to be loud, with the orange seats, the students, just how we have it configured," Hood said. "Double the students that we ever had before...I just think the energy in the building, especially down by the court, will be a huge asset for us."

Hood says most of the suites will be open this season, except for the Orange Krush Club and the Legacy Club.

While construction continues at the State Farm Center, the Illini will play their first five games at the Prairie Capital Convention Center in Springfield. The new look State Farm Center will open its doors December 2nd.