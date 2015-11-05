Shining A Light On Lung Cancer

DECATUR- Shining a light on the most deadly cancer that affects hundreds of thousands of men and women every year.

6 year cancer, free Charlotte Long's story of survival involves one of bravery and a great attitude. After the doctors told her that she would only live one year with treatment Charlotte didn't back down.

She said, "I asked for 4 years and whenever they told me and after the 4th year i said ill take 4 more years."

Lung cancer kills more people than breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer combined.

Cardiothoracic Surgeon Marvin Derrick said, "We have screening techniques that are not expensive that we can do to detect these cancers at an early stage where they are very easily ressected with a very good chance of survival."

DMH offers very affordable CT scans to look into lung cancer prevention. More information visit their website.

http://www.dmhcares.org/services/radiology/screenings/lung.aspx