Millikin University hosting groundbreaking ceremony

DECATUR - Millikin University officials say they will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new University Commons facility on November 6.

Officials say the ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. in front of Staley Library at the university. The new, 87,000-square-foot facility will be the second-largest building project in Millikin University history. The project is also part of the "Transform MU" initiative.

This event is free and open to the public, and no reservations or tickets are required to attend. For more information, visit (217) 424-6383.