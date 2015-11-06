Champaign police make arrest in burglary

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department says it has made an arrest in connection with a burglary to a motor vehicle on November 5.

Champaign police say officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of West John Street at about 4:40 a.m. for a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, officers say they found three vehicles that had been entered, as well as a possible suspect fleeing from the area. The individual, identified as a 15-year-old male, was taken into custody after a short foot chase. Police also say that items from the three vehicles were allegedly found along the flight path and in the individual's possession.

The juvenile faces preliminary charges of burglary to a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, and a juvenile warrant of apprehension for burglary. Champaign police say several other arrests have been made in connection with vehicle burglaries throughout the city, including two juveniles and another person identified as Landon Walker, 18.

Champaign police continue to investigate these burglaries. If you have any information, you are asked to call (217) 351-4545.