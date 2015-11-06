Mattoon police arrest man on drug-related charges

MATTOON - The Mattoon Police Department says a Decatur man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges on November 5.

Mattoon police say Bobby Boehme, 31, was arrested at the Mattoon Public Library at about 3:59 p.m. Boehme faces preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a look-a-like substance with intent to deliver.

Police say the charges allege that Boehme possessed heroin, hypodermic needles, and individual bags that included a substance packaged to mimic controlled substances held for sale.

After being taken into custody, police say Boehme was transported to Coles County Jail.