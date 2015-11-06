Crime Stoppers seeking information on theft, forgery, and credit card fraud

SPRINGFIELD - Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a theft, forgery, and credit card fraud reported earlier this year.

Champaign police say the victim reported sometime between August 5 and September 5 that her credit cards, driver's license, and a temporary check had been stolen from her purse. Police also say the victim discovered the theft after finding out her checking account had insufficient funds.

Authorities say the suspect cashed the temporary check at an Urbana bank, as well as made fraudulent purchases using the stolen credit cards. We have included a still photo of the suspect in this article, taken from surveillance video at the time of one of the purchases. The suspect is described as a white female, standing about 5'7", and weighing about 140 pounds.

If you have any information on the identity of this person, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.