Hy-Vee matches UIS donation to Central Illinois Foodbank

SPRINGFIELD - Hy-Vee officials say they will match the 9,000 pounds of food collected by University of Illinois - Springfield students last month, bringing the total donation to the Central Illinois Foodbank to 18,000 pounds.

Students collected the 9,000 pounds of food during the annual UIS "Trick-or-Treat for Canned Goods" drive on October 31. Additionally, students collected food on campus, and Hy-Vee officials placed donation bins at the store, allowing residents to drop off canned goods.

The food will be given to the Central Illinois Foodbank for distribution to more than 150 food pantries, soup kitchens, residential programs, and after-school programs across 21 counties. For more information about the Central Illinois Foodbank, visit https://www.centralilfoodbank.org/.