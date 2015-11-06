Citizens encouraged to prepare for winter weather

FORD COUNTY - The Ford County Public Health Department is encouraging central Illinois citizens to prepare for potentially severe weather this winter.

Officials say the cold temperatures, snow, and ice can be hazardous, and that citizens should take precautions to minimize the adverse effects of potential inclement weather this year.

Citizens are encouraged to assemble an emergency supply kit for their vehicles, which includes blankets or sleeping bags, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first-aid kit, non-perishable snack foods, water, sand or cat litter, a shovel, booster cables, and a cell phone charger. Additionally, citizens can read a winter weather preparedness guide at www.Ready.Illinois.gov.

For more information, visit www.fordcountyphd.org.