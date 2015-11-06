Second-annual "Holiday Lights & Festive Sights" announced

EFFINGHAM - The Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau and city officials have announced the start of the second-annual "Holiday Lights & Festive Sights" competition.

Officials say all residents and businesses are encouraged to decorate their homes and buildings for the holiday season. This year, participants will be able to enter into one of four categories; business, "Clark Griswold," "Classic Christmas," and "Reason for the Season."

Buildings can be nominated by anyone, and nominations must be submitted by 12:00 p.m. on December 7. Official judges will narrow each category down to three participants, after which public voting will begin. Voting will be open from December 11 through December 17, with the winners being announced on December 18.

The winner of each category will win $250, with the business category winner choosing a charity to donate the money to. Voters will also be entered into a drawing for two $100 gift cards of their choosing.

To nominate a building, call (217) 342-5310. For more information, visit www.VisitEffinghamIL.com.