IDNR, ISP hosting Open Range Program

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is teaming up with Illinois State Police to promote hunting safety through the annual Open Range Program on November 14.

Officials say hunters and observers will be invited to ISP ranges in order to check the sighting in their shotguns. The Open Range Project helps promote hunter safety by allowing hunters to properly and safely check their firearms before use.

There is no charge to use the range, and targets will be provided. However, participants must possess a valid FOID card, provide their own ammunition, and transport the firearm legally by having it unloaded and enclosed in a case. Additionally, handguns will not be permitted at the ranges, and the Open Range Program is not part of the Concealed Carry License Program.

The ranges will be located in Effingham, Pawnee, Pittsfield, Macomb, Joliet, and LaSalle, and will be open for use from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.