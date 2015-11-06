Springfield woman indicted on 8 counts of mail fraud

SPRINGFIELD - The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says a Springfield woman has been arrested after being indicted on multiple counts of mail fraud.

Authorities say Nancy Eddington, 52, was arrested on November 4 after being indicted by a federal grand jury on eight counts of mail fraud. According to the indictment, officials say Eddington allegedly committed mail fraud from 2009 until 2014 as part of an embezzlement scheme, targeting Kim's Auto Body. Authorities also say Eddington allegedly used money from Kim's Auto Body to pay for her personal debts and expenses.

This case is currently pending in the U.S. District Court, Central District of Illinois. We will provide more information as it becomes available.