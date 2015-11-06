Springfield police warn of phone scam

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is warning citizens of a new phone scam making its way through the area.

Springfield police say they have received hundreds of calls this week regarding a phone scam involving a phone number out of Washington D.C. Authorities say once the phone is answered, a taped recording of the scam is played, featuring a woman who says you owe money to the IRS, and will be sued and held criminally responsible if you do not pay. In other reports, citizens say they received phone calls from an unknown individual stating they are with the IRS, and that they owe money.

Springfield police say if you receive any calls that are similar to these scams or others, to hang up the phone and do not give out any personal information. Police say the IRS will never call and ask for personal information.

If you have any questions, or if you wish to speak with an officer concerning this scam, call (217) 788-8325.