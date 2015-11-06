Millikin Starts Largest Project Since 1902

Decatur – The largest construction project at Millikin University since the early days of the 20th century will get underway in 2016.

Groundbreaking took place Friday on the new University Commons. The 87,000 square foot project will take place at what is now the Staley Library. The current library building will be renovated with a significant build out of a new addition out of the south end of the structure.

“This project will cost over $30 million,” Millikin President Patrick White told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “This is the biggest construction project we have taken on since Schilling in 1902.”

The Caterpillar Foundation and Caterpillar, Inc. Chairman & CEO Doug and Diane Oberhelman provided support for the University Commons project. The Oberhelman Center for Leadership Performance will be housed in the new structure. Doug Oberhelman is a 1975 Millikin graduate.

“A place to study, work, hang out, engage. It’s our Main Street,” White stated.

Completion of University Commons will be before the start of the Fall 2017 semester.