Rankin Man Shoots Three, Including Himself

RANKIN--A typically quiet neighborhood was filled with police activity Thursday night after a man allegedly shot two individuals a few miles away, then returned to his home here in Rankin before shooting himself.

According to our partners at The News-Gazette, Vermilion County deputies responded to a shots-fired call on County Road 370 E around 5 Thursday evening.

They say it was the home of Vernon Scott Lee's in-laws, where his estranged wife was living after they separated.

Lee allegedly beat and shot his wife's father, before texting her from her mother's phone to lure her to the house.

When she arrived with her boyfriend, Lee shot him and then fled to his home in Rankin.

Neighbors say Lee was wandering around the neighborhood, claiming a stray dog bit him shortly before police arrived..

When they did, he shot himself in his backyard.

"They said the guy shot himself in the head over there a little after six, which I was right here," said neighbor Daniel Claeys.

"I mean, he was a nice guy, I just don't understand why he would blow up like that," said neighbor Sharon Claeys.

According to court documents, Lee's estranged wife took out an order of protection against him in September.