Illini Getting Healthier as Season Opener Approaches

CHAMPAIGN -- After a tumultuous off-season of injuries, head coach John Groce finally had some good news to share Friday. Jalen Coleman-Lands (stress fracture) has been full go in practice, and could be available to play Sunday against UIS.

"He looks good moving. That's really the biggest thing," Groce said.

Groce added that Leron Black (meniscus tear) is 1-2 weeks away from returning to action, and that Kendrick Nunn (thumb) is about a month away. When they do return, they'll be eased back into action.

"There will be some minutes restrictions on guys based on what we think is best for them," Groce said. "You don't go from not playing at all to BAM suddenly 40 minutes a night. That's not going to happen."

The team will play their first and only exhibition game Sunday against UIS at the Prairie Capital Convention Center. Springfield will serve as Illinois' home away from home until the State Farm Center opens its doors December 2nd.