Water Valve Replacement Road Closing Decatur

DECATUR – Burdick Plumbing & Heating Co., Inc. will be working in the intersection of St. Louis Bridge Road and Forest Crest Drive replacing a water valve, beginning Monday, November 9, 2015, weather permitting.

This work will cause the total closure of the intersection of St. Louis Bridge Road and Forest Crest Drive, starting at 8:00 AM and continuing to approximately 5:00 PM, Monday, November 9, 2015.

Motorist should slow down, use extreme caution and are encouraged to seek an alternate route around the work zone.