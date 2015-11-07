TSA Seeking to Rehome Detection Dogs

NATIONAL – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announces they are looking for new homes for explosive detection dogs who did not master the training program or have retired.

Available dogs typically range in age from 2 – 10 years old. Breeds often include German Short-Haired Pointers, Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois. These dogs served as working dogs and are very active.

TSA officials say while some are well trained, others are not.

Canines eliminated from the program typically have received some explosives detection training.

Most of the dogs have lived in kennels, not houses, so they will not be familiar with living in a home environment. All available dogs have been spayed or neutered.

All TSA canines available are located in San Antonio, Texas. Families interested in adopting must undergo the application process and travel to Texas to pick up their new dog.

Potential families must fill out an application and meet all requirements before photos and information on the dogs will be provided via email. The Adoption Coordinator will assist in identifying a dog that best suits each home and family. Applicants will need to provide a signed and notarized indemnity letter, travel to San Antonio to meet the canine and travel home with the dog at the owner’s expense.

There is no cost to adopt a TSA canine.

Individuals interested in adopting one of the dogs can contact the TSA Adoption Coordinator via email at: AdoptaTSAcanine@OLE.tsa.dhs.gov.