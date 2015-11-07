Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project Pushing At Full Steam

DECATUR – For 17 years the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project has touched thousands of lives, and this year, it’s pushing full steam ahead to help thousands of families in Macon County celebrate the holidays.

Coordinator of the Project Julia Livingston said, "Seventeen years later, we are at 4,000 boxes, and we've been at 4,000 for probably about the last 9 years, and that’s probably where we will stay. Unfortunately, it doesn’t meet every need in Macon County, but I am confident that it makes a large dent."

Beginning on the first of three more volunteer packing days, items placed in the boxes ranged from the crowd favorites of potatoes, noodles, and stuffing. Each box feeds a family of 5.

Volunteer Chris Gregory said, "We were supposed to be out here helping out neighbors and taking care of each other. That’s what we are here for, and this is an opportunity to do that and live that."

To help out with the next few packing days, they will be at the storage house on 1550 McBride Avenue on November 14 and 21 from 9 AM – 10 and November 22 at 3 PM.