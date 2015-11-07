Vaughn, Illini Take Down Purdue 48-14

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. (AP) -- Wes Lunt threw three first-half touchdown passes, and Illinois snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a 48-14 Big Ten victory against Purdue.

Illinois (5-4, 2-3), which had scored 33 total points in consecutive losses to Iowa, Wisconsin and Penn State, drove 76, 58 and 72 yards for touchdowns during the opening 30 minutes, running 44 plays for 295 yards and 17 first downs before halftime.

Purdue (2-7, 1-4), which defeated Illinois last season in Champaign and beat Nebraska this past Saturday, gained only 25 yards in the first quarter on homecoming and finished the opening half with 39 plays for 105 yards.

The Illini welcomed the return of running back Josh Ferguson from an injury. Ferguson carried 12 times for 133 yards. Ke'Shawn Vaughn rushed for 180 yards on 16 carries and two TDs