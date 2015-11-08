UPDATED: More Stores Join REI In Closing On Thanksgiving

NATIONAL – Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI) announced on October 27 that they would closing their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday, and now more stores are joining the list.

REI decided to close on Thanksgiving, and the company will also be paying its employees to take off on Black Friday, according to the October news release. Chief Executive Jerry Stritzke says the decision to pay its 12,000 employees to take a day off stems from wanting to remind people of what is truly important.

“Black Friday is the perfect time to remind ourselves of the essential truth that life is richer, more connected and complete when you choose to spend it outside,” Stritzke explains.

Stritzke says the company is encouraging the country to join to #OptOutside to reconnect with family and friends over the Thanksgiving holiday. Their website will feature a black takeover screen on Black Friday to encourage customers to spend the day with family.

Since the announcement, other retailers, along with those carried over from last year, have decided to close on Thanksgiving Day.

According to bestblackfriday.com, the following stores will be closed on Thanksgiving but will reopen on Black Friday:

  1. A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts
  2. Ace Hardware 
  3. AT&T 
  4. Barnes & Noble
  5. Bed Bath & Beyond
  6. BJ’S Wholesale Club
  7. Burlington
  8. Cabela’s
  9. Christmas Tree Shops
  10. Costco
  11. Crate and Barrel
  12. Dillard’s
  13. DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
  14. GameStop
  15. Gardner-White Furniture
  16. Guitar Center
  17. H&M
  18. Half Price Books
  19. Harbor Freight
  20. Hobby Lobby
  21. Home Depot
  22. HomeGoods
  23. IKEA
  24. Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores
  25. Lowe’s
  26. Marshalls
  27. Mattress Firm
  28. Menards
  29. Neiman Marcus
  30. Nordstrom
  31. Patagonia
  32. P.C. Richard & Son
  33. Petco
  34. PetSmart
  35. Pier 1 Imports
  36. Publix
  37. Raymour & Flanigan
  38. REI
  39. Saks Fifth Avenue
  40. Sam’s Club
  41. Sierra Trading Post
  42. Staples
  43. T.J. Maxx
  44. The Container Store
  45. Tractor Supply
  46. True Value
  47. Von Maur

Further information about store hours and closings can be found here.

Additional information on #OptOutside can be found here.

