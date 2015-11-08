UPDATED: More Stores Join REI In Closing On Thanksgiving

NATIONAL – Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI) announced on October 27 that they would closing their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday, and now more stores are joining the list.

REI decided to close on Thanksgiving, and the company will also be paying its employees to take off on Black Friday, according to the October news release. Chief Executive Jerry Stritzke says the decision to pay its 12,000 employees to take a day off stems from wanting to remind people of what is truly important.

“Black Friday is the perfect time to remind ourselves of the essential truth that life is richer, more connected and complete when you choose to spend it outside,” Stritzke explains.

Stritzke says the company is encouraging the country to join to #OptOutside to reconnect with family and friends over the Thanksgiving holiday. Their website will feature a black takeover screen on Black Friday to encourage customers to spend the day with family.

Since the announcement, other retailers, along with those carried over from last year, have decided to close on Thanksgiving Day.

According to bestblackfriday.com, the following stores will be closed on Thanksgiving but will reopen on Black Friday:

A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts Ace Hardware AT&T Barnes & Noble Bed Bath & Beyond BJ’S Wholesale Club Burlington Cabela’s Christmas Tree Shops Costco Crate and Barrel Dillard’s DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse GameStop Gardner-White Furniture Guitar Center H&M Half Price Books Harbor Freight Hobby Lobby Home Depot HomeGoods IKEA Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores Lowe’s Marshalls Mattress Firm Menards Neiman Marcus Nordstrom Patagonia P.C. Richard & Son Petco PetSmart Pier 1 Imports Publix Raymour & Flanigan REI Saks Fifth Avenue Sam’s Club Sierra Trading Post Staples T.J. Maxx The Container Store Tractor Supply True Value Von Maur

Further information about store hours and closings can be found here.

Additional information on #OptOutside can be found here.