Decatur Police Investigate Attempted Murder On North Side

DECATUR – The Decatur Police Department reports authorities are investigating an attempted murder that took place on the city’s north side on Thursday, November 5.

Officers say they got the call at about 12:07 AM on Thursday. Authorities arrived at a home on East Emerson Drive where a 20-year-old had been shot. Datwone Jeffro told law enforcement he was at his girlfriend’s house when a man approached his car window and shot him in the leg.

Jeffro also told Decatur authorities he did not know the shooter. The suspect is described as a male standing at six feet tall, weighing around 180 pounds and wearing all black.

Jeffro is currently recovering from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477. All tips given to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.