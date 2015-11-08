Decatur Man Robbed On Wood Street

DECATUR – Decatur Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place on East Wood Street on Saturday, November 7.

Authorities told WAND News a 24-year-old Decatur man said he was approached on Saturday morning at around 11:30 AM by two men who demanded his phone and wallet. Marquis Green told Decatur Police he was on the 1100 block of East Wood Street when the men, one with a handgun, threatened him and took his belongings.

Green describes both men as being in the mid-twenties and around 5’10’’. One weighed about 160 pounds and had tattoos on his hands. The other weighed around 180 pounds and has an afro.

He also told authorities the pair was possibly riding in a four door Chevrolet vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477. All tips given to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.