Hundreds Gather in Support of Man Diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia

SPRINGFIELD – Beating the odds of Acute Myeloid Leukemia meant undergoing the toughest year yet for Steve Sabo and his family.

Family and friends gathered Sunday afternoon to lend support to the brave battle Steve has put up since receiving the diagnosis in January.

Sabo said, "It took that a day to figure out that I had leukemia which shocked me cause that was the last thing I expected."

Steve underwent 5 rounds of chemotherapy and even had a stem cell transplant surgery to replace his bone marrow.

Sabo’s wife Cindy said, "Cancer is not a cheap diagnosis to fight."

The father to two teenage daughters thought he may never see them graduate high school or get married, but after receiving the news that he is now on the road to remission, Steve was able to make it to one milestone for his oldest’s graduation.

Sabo’s 18-year-old daughter Holly said, "I was so happy about it because, at first, we didn’t think he was going to be able to, and then, he was just doing so well and I was just really excited that he was going to be there for something big in my life."

Hundreds gathered in support of Steve hoping to raise enough money to offset the financial struggles they are currently dealing with.

Friend Bill Walkenbach said, "We're looking to get $25,000 anything over that is amazing anything under that is great anything at all is great."

