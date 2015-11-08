Family of 7 Brothers Honored for World War II Service

ARCOLA -- Seven brothers who all served in the military during World War II were recognized Sunday as Highway 133 was renamed "The Ghere Brothers Memorial Highway" through Douglas County.



The seven brothers came from a family of 17 children and all attended Arcola High School, Arrol said. One brother, Bobby Ghere, was killed during fighting in Germany in March 1945, but the others survived the conflict.

Else, the only surviving widow of the brothers says"I had no idea when I married into this family that 30, 40 years later I'd be doing this."



Sunday's ceremony was at the Arcola fire station at 117 W. Main St. where over 100 descendants of the Ghere brothers attended, including Bobby's son Dan. "My father was the one killed in the war so I never knew him. He was actually shipped out on the day I was born. " Dan says when asked about his father.



After the event, the new "Ghere Brothers Memorial Highway" sign was unveiled along the road.