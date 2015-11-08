UPDATE: Coroner identifies body found in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN - In an update to a story WAND brought you on Sunday, the Champaign County Coroner has identified the body of a man who was found dead on November 8.



Coroner Duane Northrup says Flavio Roberto De Paz, 42, was found dead in an alley behind University Avenue at about 12:24 p.m. According to Northrup, no signs of trauma were found, and foul play is not suspected at this time. Final results will be available after the completion of toxicology testing.



This death is still under investigation by the Champaign Police Department. We will provide more details as they become available.



CHAMPAIGN – The Champaign Police are currently investigating a deceased individual found on University Avenue on the morning of November 8.

Officers were called to the north side of the 40 block of East University Avenue at 11:40 AM on Sunday. Authorities located a deceased 42-year-old Hispanic male lying behind a building upon arrival on the scene.

The Champaign Police Crime Scene Unit processed the scene. Both detectives and officers conducted interviews with those present in the immediate area.

Champaign authorities say the cause of death is unknown at this time. An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for tomorrow, November 9, at 1:30 PM.

This investigation is ongoing by the Champaign Police Department.

Anyone who has information regarding these events should call the Investigation Division of the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at www.373tips.com or by texting “CCTIP” plus the information to 274637 (CRIMES).