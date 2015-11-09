Bar hosts USMC birthday party

DECATUR-A Decatur bar is hosting a 240th birthday party for the U.S. Marine Corps Tuesday.

The party, at Woody’s Bar at 1190 W. South Side Dr., begins at 6 p.m. with a cake cutting ceremony at 7:30, a salute to the youngest and oldest Marines in the establishment and an 8 p.m. raffle to benefit special forces-wounded warriors.

This is the fifth anniversary of the event at Woody’s. Food at the party is being catered by Sliderz bar and restaurant.