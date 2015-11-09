CICBC hosting blood drive in Decatur

DECATUR - The Central Illinois Community Blood Center is encouraging citizens to attend a blood drive in Decatur on November 19.

The drive will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Richland Community College. If you wish to donate, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds, have a photo I.D. or CICBC Donor Card, and have last donated blood on or before September 24, 2015.

Additionally, individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may also be accepted as eligible donors. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (800) 747-5401.