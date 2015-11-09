Mike Thomas Out as Illinois AD Following Release of Investigation Report

CHAMPAIGN -- The University of Illinois and athletic director Mike Thomas are parting ways.

The "change in leadership" was announced following the release of an investigation report by Franczek Radelet, a Chicago law firm. The investigation was looking into medical mistreatment within the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, among other allegations. The university will hold a press conference at 11am Monday to discuss the findings.

Interim chancellor Barbara Wilson will speak, along with interim athletic director Paul Kowalczyk.

A release of preliminary findings in August led to the firing of head coach Tim Beckman. In a statement, Wilson said the report found no misconduct by Thomas, but that a change in leadership was needed.

WAND will have more details as they become available.