Iroquois County Public Health Department encouraging citizens to quit smoking

WATSEKA - Iroquois County Public Health Department officials say they are encouraging central Illinois smokers to participate in the American Cancer Society's "Great American Smokeout" on November 19.

The Great American Smokeout aims to help tobacco-product users quit for one day, in the hopes that it will help those users quit for good. The event was created in 1971, and eventually spread nationwide.

According to the American Cancer Society, individuals who quit smoking will begin to see a series of positive physical changes, such as decreasing carbon monoxide in blood, lowering the risk of heart disease and cancer, and improving circulation and lung function.

Those who wish to quit can also find support by calling the Illinois Tabacco Quitline at (866) 784-8937. For more information about the Great American Smokeout, visit http://www.cancer.org/healthy/stayawayfromtobacco/greatamericansmokeout/.