Veterans reading to students at local elementary school

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign Unit 4 School District officials say a group of military veterans will visit students at a local elementary school on November.

Officials say the veterans, who are enrolled as students at the University of Illinois, will read their favorite children's books to students at Barkstall Elementary School.  Additionally, the veterans will also speak about the importance of Veteran's Day.

